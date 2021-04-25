‘Misogyny’, ‘bullying’ and ‘abuse’ — Unisa row hots up

The spat between Unisa’s suspended executive director of legal services, advocate Modidima Mannya, and vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula is taking a turn in the labour court.



Mannya filed a claim of unfair discrimination against LenkaBula on Friday for, among others, an accusation that he “bullied women”. ..