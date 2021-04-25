Mystery
Mystery of Pretoria after-work binge that killed three
Drugs found at house with bodies of staffers and ‘dark horse’ MD
25 April 2021 - 00:00
The invitation for drinks was meant to mend bridges and boost office morale.
But hours after nine colleagues from the Property Management Authority SA (PropMan) gathered last week Friday at a pub in Pretoria, three of them were mysteriously dead and another in a serious condition in hospital...
