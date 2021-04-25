News

Ntuthuko Shoba: A boyfriend who refused to be a dad

Slain woman told accused she couldn't have second abortion

Ntuthuko Shoba's second bail bid in the Roodepoort magistrate's court this week showed the man accused of murdering his pregnant lover, Tshegofatso Pule, as a person very unhappy at the prospect of becoming a father.



Shoba has previously applied for bail with no success. The matter continues tomorrow for his defence to argue their case...