News

News

Ntuthuko Shoba: A boyfriend who refused to be a dad

Slain woman told accused she couldn't have second abortion

25 April 2021 - 00:00

Ntuthuko Shoba's second bail bid in the Roodepoort magistrate's court this week showed the man accused of murdering his pregnant lover, Tshegofatso Pule, as a person very unhappy at the prospect of becoming a father.

Shoba has previously applied for bail with no success. The matter continues tomorrow for his defence to argue their case...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh's claim about why he paid Gupta pals disputed News
  3. Matshela Koko's Eskom looting frenzy News
  4. Army call-up swindle points to wider problem at SANDF News
  5. Bheki Cele steps in as rogue taxi operators hijack lucrative KZN route News

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire