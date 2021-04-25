News
Ntuthuko Shoba: A boyfriend who refused to be a dad
Slain woman told accused she couldn't have second abortion
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Ntuthuko Shoba's second bail bid in the Roodepoort magistrate's court this week showed the man accused of murdering his pregnant lover, Tshegofatso Pule, as a person very unhappy at the prospect of becoming a father.
Shoba has previously applied for bail with no success. The matter continues tomorrow for his defence to argue their case...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.