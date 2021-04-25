News

Oscar for Octopus? Tentacles tensing

Film shot in Cape and edited in attic up for Hollywood renown

Its tentacles reached into millions of hearts, and earlier this month they grasped a British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Baftas) gong.



Tonight, the SA-made film that was a surprise worldwide lockdown hit for Netflix, My Octopus Teacher, stands on the threshold of the ultimate recognition: an Oscar...