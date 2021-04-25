News
Oscar for Octopus? Tentacles tensing
Film shot in Cape and edited in attic up for Hollywood renown
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Its tentacles reached into millions of hearts, and earlier this month they grasped a British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Baftas) gong.
Tonight, the SA-made film that was a surprise worldwide lockdown hit for Netflix, My Octopus Teacher, stands on the threshold of the ultimate recognition: an Oscar...
