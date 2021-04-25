News
Pregnant pupil in hospital after fleeing 'sjambok'
25 April 2021 - 00:00
A pregnant schoolgirl is in hospital after she fell while being chased by the deputy chair of the school governing body, who was allegedly wielding a sjambok.
The Gauteng education department will conduct an investigation into the incident...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.