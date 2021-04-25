Race not an issue, Absa insists
Board chair says first black CEO leaving over strategy issues
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Absa chair Wendy Lucas-Bull has defended the banking group against perceptions that its first-ever black CEO, Daniel Mminele, was forced out as a result of clashes with white executives.
She reiterated yesterday that his departure was a result of differences about the group's future strategy and was not due to any lack of commitment to transformation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.