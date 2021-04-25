Researchers track changes over time in responses to Covid-19

Wealthy South Africans worry a lot more about Covid risks than their poorer compatriots do, despite being better able to afford the necessary precautions.

This was among the findings published in the journal PLOS One by two researchers at the Wits University school of economics and finance, Umakrishnan Kollamparambil and Adeola Oyenubi.

They also found that as the pandemic wore on last year, people appeared to put more faith in face masks than in hand-washing.

And men are less likely to use sanitisers and wash their hands than women are, but are more likely to socially distance.

“The purpose was to understand behavioural differences across socioeconomic categories in the country in response to the pandemic,” Kollamparambil told the Sunday Times this week.