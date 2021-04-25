Tokyo Sexwale: a scam or a smear?
25 April 2021 - 00:00
While many have dismissed businessman Tokyo Sexwale's claims of the theft of billions intended for SA's upliftment as unhinged, deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa says the former Gauteng premier may be an unwitting "instrument" in a smear campaign against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Kodwa said yesterday the timing of Sexwale's claims bore the hallmarks of an intelligence-driven operation. He said security operatives had investigated a similar scam, going by the name Metro Grant Holdings, that had approached former president Jacob Zuma with offers of money to unlock development about six years ago...
