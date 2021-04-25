News

News

Women at front line of fighting fire

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
25 April 2021 - 00:00 By CLAIRE KEETON

Out of the smoke and embers of this week's Table Mountain wildfire walked a new band of heroes.

SA's first and only all-female firefighting crew, the Juliet crew, won Capetonians' hearts with their commitment to fighting an inferno on the slopes of Devil's Peak...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh's claim about why he paid Gupta pals disputed News
  3. Matshela Koko's Eskom looting frenzy News
  4. Army call-up swindle points to wider problem at SANDF News
  5. Bheki Cele steps in as rogue taxi operators hijack lucrative KZN route News

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire