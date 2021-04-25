News
Women at front line of fighting fire
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Out of the smoke and embers of this week's Table Mountain wildfire walked a new band of heroes.
SA's first and only all-female firefighting crew, the Juliet crew, won Capetonians' hearts with their commitment to fighting an inferno on the slopes of Devil's Peak...
