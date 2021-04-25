News

News

Zondo: Ramaphosa gets to face the fire

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
25 April 2021 - 00:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa will finally face the tough questions about what he did or did not do when the Gupta brothers allegedly captured the state when he appears at the Zondo commission this week.

Ramaphosa will be wearing his party cap when he appears on Wednesday and Thursday, and will be expected to take the punches for both his personal role and that of his party in the alleged state capture project...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh's claim about why he paid Gupta pals disputed News
  3. Matshela Koko's Eskom looting frenzy News
  4. Army call-up swindle points to wider problem at SANDF News
  5. Bheki Cele steps in as rogue taxi operators hijack lucrative KZN route News

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire