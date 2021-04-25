News

Zondo: Ramaphosa gets to face the fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa will finally face the tough questions about what he did or did not do when the Gupta brothers allegedly captured the state when he appears at the Zondo commission this week.



Ramaphosa will be wearing his party cap when he appears on Wednesday and Thursday, and will be expected to take the punches for both his personal role and that of his party in the alleged state capture project...