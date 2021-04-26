DA suspends Limpopo leader Jacques Smalle for alleged expenses 'fiddle'
26 April 2021 - 09:22
The DA’s federal executive (FedEx) has suspended Jacques Smalle, the party’s leader in Limpopo, who faces allegations of tax fraud and abuse of party funds.
Since last Thursday, Smalle has been barred from party work but allowed to continue as a member of the provincial legislature...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.