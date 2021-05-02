BLF steps in to help Sodwana elders 'lodge' a complaint
02 May 2021 - 00:00
The “occupation” of a tourist establishment’s annual general meeting by Black First Land First (BLF) members in the popular town of Sodwana on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal was triggered by a community’s campaign to fight for what is “rightfully ours”.
The Mbila Tribal Authority (MTA) in Mbazwana, which signed a shareholder agreement with property company Ovland in 1989 for Sodwana Bay Lodge, claimed shares have been “misappropriated” — and enlisted BLF to retrieve them...
