BLF steps in to help Sodwana elders 'lodge' a complaint

The “occupation” of a tourist establishment’s annual general meeting by Black First Land First (BLF) members in the popular town of Sodwana on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal was triggered by a community’s campaign to fight for what is “rightfully ours”.



The Mbila Tribal Authority (MTA) in Mbazwana, which signed a shareholder agreement with property company Ovland in 1989 for Sodwana Bay Lodge, claimed shares have been “misappropriated” — and enlisted BLF to retrieve them...