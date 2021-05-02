Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds'
02 May 2021 - 00:04
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is said to have garnisheed the ANC's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) allocation funds - taking away R17m meant for the governing party - in part-payment of the party's ballooning tax bill.
This has resulted in the ANC again failing to pay its employees their salaries on time this month...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.