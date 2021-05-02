Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds'

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is said to have garnisheed the ANC's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) allocation funds - taking away R17m meant for the governing party - in part-payment of the party's ballooning tax bill.



This has resulted in the ANC again failing to pay its employees their salaries on time this month...