CFO, friend accused of defrauding Free State agriculture of R200m

Allegations of a forged BEE certificate, fraudulent credentials and a string of payments to a senior government official are under investigation in a corruption case that led to a Bloemfontein court granting an order to attach assets worth R249m.



A former chief financial officer of the Free State department of agriculture, Seipati Dhlamini, is accused of conspiring with her purported friend, businesswoman Malikomo Mohapi, to fraudulently score a contract worth more than R200m - and allegedly receiving kickbacks when payments were made...