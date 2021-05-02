Concern at Covid-19 toll in three provinces

The Northern Cape, the Free State and North West have the highest rates of new Covid infections and deaths, professor Adrian Puren, acting executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said this week.

Overall SA’s transmission rate is low – five cases per 100,000 people a day — and new infections are relatively limited.

“Technically, the Northern Cape and Free State have not come out of their second wave,” said Puren. “The provinces are likely to focus on events that contribute to the increase in cases, such as identification of congregant events and superspreader events, and to increase testing and tracing.”