Desperation of living in a dam: Land invasion turns into safety crisis

People of Driftsands find a home, but now fear the rains

A massive land invasion has turned into a public safety crisis in Cape Town where hundreds of shacks have been built on an unstable dam wall.



Government officials this week warned of a potential catastrophe at the Driftsands Nature Reserve, where between and 10,000 and 20,000 shacks have sprung up since the lockdown. The occupied wall bisects a part of the new settlement, called “Covid”, and separates a flood-prone river from a township...