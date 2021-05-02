Desperation of living in a dam: Land invasion turns into safety crisis
People of Driftsands find a home, but now fear the rains
02 May 2021 - 00:00
A massive land invasion has turned into a public safety crisis in Cape Town where hundreds of shacks have been built on an unstable dam wall.
Government officials this week warned of a potential catastrophe at the Driftsands Nature Reserve, where between and 10,000 and 20,000 shacks have sprung up since the lockdown. The occupied wall bisects a part of the new settlement, called “Covid”, and separates a flood-prone river from a township...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.