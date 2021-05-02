India's daily Covid-19 case count tops 400,000

India posted a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the country opened up its massive vaccination drive to all adults, although several states warned of acute shortages.

It was the first time India’s daily case count had topped 400,000 after 10 consecutive days of it exceeding 300,000. Deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,523 over 24 hours, taking the country’s total toll to 211,853, according to official data.

The world’s biggest producer of Covid-19 vaccines has a limited number of shots available, worsening a grim second wave of infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and morgues while families scramble for scarce medicines and oxygen.

Hundreds of people were seen queueing to be vaccinated yesterday across Ahmedabad, the main commercial city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.