Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny
Suspicious R16.5m payment for waste collection on ANC official's patent bikes
02 May 2021 - 00:03
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is the subject of a Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) probe into allegations that a company with links to him received R16.5m in advance payments in a waste-picking contract.
The investigation comes in a week when President Cyril Ramaphosa accounted for the ANC's role in the capture of the state by, among others, the Gupta brothers during Jacob Zuma's term as president. Ramaphosa pledged to clean out corrupt elements from the governing party...
