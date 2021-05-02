'We don't know if we'll ever return to work': Bungling shutters Tembisa Old Age Home

The Tembisa Old Age Home on the East Rand has been an abandoned white elephant for almost two years, after residents were evacuated due to potentially dangerous structural defects.



Just five years after it was constructed at a cost of R30m, doorways built without lintels had begun to sag, putting its 45 residents in danger...