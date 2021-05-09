'A worrying increase in cases': Covid-19 third wave looms

It’s a race against time, but experts say that vaccines — due to be rolled out more broadly from May 17 — are unlikely to save SA from a Covid third wave.

Professor Wolfgang Preiser, a virologist at Stellenbosch University, told the Sunday Times the challenge was the pace of the rollout, which will initially target people over 60.

“It is basically too slow to make an impact if the third wave strikes during the next few months, as some people fear. On a population-wide basis, not enough people will have been vaccinated to make a dent into the next wave.”

However, “as so many South Africans have been infected during the first two waves, many of them will have some degree of immunity and that will hopefully reduce the extent of the third wave”, Preiser said.