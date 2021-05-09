All eyes on the lab to see if Indian variant has landed in SA

SA will know this week whether the B.1.617 variant associated with the deadly new Covid wave in India is present in the country.

This is as fears mounted after health minister Zweli Mkhize announced this week that three travellers from the subcontinent had tested positive for Covid upon entry into SA.

India saw a record jump in Covid cases and deaths on Thursday when 412,262 new cases and 3,980 deaths were recorded.

Mkhize was speaking following pandemonium on Tuesday when 14 members of a Filipino crew aboard the Eaubonne — a cargo ship that had travelled from India to Durban transporting tonnes of rice — tested positive for the virus. The chief engineer had died due to a reported heart attack during the two-week voyage, raising alarm bells among port authorities in Durban.