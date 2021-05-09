ANC top dogs in the line of fire
NEC ‘step-aside’ drive to hit slew of senior party members
09 May 2021 - 00:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa's hand will be strengthened at this weekend's national executive committee (NEC) meeting if, as expected, it places on suspension all party leaders who refuse to step aside despite facing corruption charges.
Senior members in four provinces, most of them in the anti-Ramaphosa group, are expected to be booted out of their posts pending finalisation of their court cases...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.