ANC top dogs in the line of fire

NEC ‘step-aside’ drive to hit slew of senior party members

09 May 2021 - 00:04

President Cyril Ramaphosa's hand will be strengthened at this weekend's national executive committee (NEC) meeting if, as expected, it places on suspension all party leaders who refuse to step aside despite facing corruption charges.

Senior members in four provinces, most of them in the anti-Ramaphosa group, are expected to be booted out of their posts pending finalisation of their court cases...

