Audiomack and Spotify vie to win African ears
09 May 2021 - 00:00
A company that's barely known in the US and Europe is the most successful online music platform in Africa - making it target No 1 in Spotify's campaign to dominate the continent's streaming market.
Audiomack won the hearts of many Africans by allowing those without a premium subscription to download songs and listen offline...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.