Durban judge heads to beach where lifesaver's arm was mangled by ski boat
09 May 2021 - 00:00
A judge took off her robes and headed to the beach this week to do an inspection in loco of the shoreline and sea where a Durban lifesaver was struck by a ski boat, leaving one arm mangled.
But while Durban high court acting judge Lisa Mills was happy to get the sand between her toes, she has, for now, turned down a request that she familiarise herself with the conditions experienced by the skipper of the ski boat that day - by hitting the waves on a boat and beaching it through the narrow channel near Granny's Pool on the popular Umhlanga Beach...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.