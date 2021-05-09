Durban judge heads to beach where lifesaver's arm was mangled by ski boat

A judge took off her robes and headed to the beach this week to do an inspection in loco of the shoreline and sea where a Durban lifesaver was struck by a ski boat, leaving one arm mangled.



But while Durban high court acting judge Lisa Mills was happy to get the sand between her toes, she has, for now, turned down a request that she familiarise herself with the conditions experienced by the skipper of the ski boat that day - by hitting the waves on a boat and beaching it through the narrow channel near Granny's Pool on the popular Umhlanga Beach...