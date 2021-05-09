News

Farmers, Eastern Cape towns in wandering cattle battle

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
09 May 2021 - 00:00

Legal battles are being waged against Eastern Cape municipalities by farmers desperate to stave off bio-security health threats endangering meat exports and the lives of livestock worth billions of rands.

In the latest legal battle, the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda granted Agri Eastern Cape and the Komga Farmers Association (KFA) an order compelling the Great Kei municipality to ensure no animals within the municipality's boundary roam free...

