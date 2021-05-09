'He just lay there motionless': Jail for charity worker's gay-date killer

A nightclub cleaner will be jailed for 18 years for murdering Irish charity worker John Curran. The murderer had allegedly rebuffed his victim's sexual advances.



Mitspa Oyoka, 27, stabbed Curran 26 times. He also hit Curran, 63, a father and grandfather, with a frying pan...