KZN socialites fight it out in bedroom drama

Suspended city manager in hospital after row involving Adapt IT CEO

Suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza is in critical condition in a Durban hospital after allegedly being beaten up on the orders of tech tycoon Sbu Shabalala — whose estranged wife, Neo, Nzuza is living with.



Lawyers representing the Shabalalas, who were regulars on the Durban social circuit before their marriage fell apart four years ago, were in court on Friday after Neo — a business consultant — sought an urgent interdict against Sbu, founder and CEO of Adapt IT. ..