Minister’s Gupta jaunt to Zurich broke security rules

Former mineral resources & energy minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s unregistered 2015 trip to Switzerland to meet the Guptas and Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg could have put his security and that of SA at risk, as there is no record at the embassy in Zurich of his visit.



Last month, Zwane told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that he had gone to Zurich in December 2015 at Glasenberg’s invitation to negotiate how to keep the Optimum coal mine in operation and to save about 3,000 jobs. The jobs were on the line as the company had put the mine into business rescue...