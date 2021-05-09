Nafiz Modack 'hated my husband's guts', says Kinnear's widow

Slain Cape Town top cop Charl Kinnear's home has turned into a shrine embodying his life and career.



His police cap hung on a South African flag in his living room this week. The pictures that were displayed at his memorial service are spread out under a television set. In between them are white candles, one of them with his picture emblazoned on it, and an open Bible. Outside, two police officers, in a marked van, watch his home...