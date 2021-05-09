OBITUARY | Storyteller who raised hopes - and laughs

Dad, you played with life in the theatre of this world. You woke before dawn to write, chuckling at your creations, before standing on your head in your favourite yoga pose. Your writing reflects and records the importance of history - who writes it, rewrites it and to what end? You were interested in how the past shaped the present and how our actions shape the future. This inspired your deep study of humanity's oral and written knowledge as well as your political activism in nonracial theatre and sport.



Your aptly titled memoir, In the Manure, describes the name, Ronnie, by which you were known, as a "colonial anachronism". You preferred the name chosen by your parents, Sathieseelan Gurulingam...