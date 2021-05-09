Piet Retief farm case unearths old killings
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Sthembiso Thwala stayed completely still, pretending to be dead, next to the bodies of his brother and a friend after they were attacked on an Mpumalanga farm. He hoped he wouldn't meet the same fate.
His ordeal took place in August last year, but apparently slipped through the cracks in the justice system. It was only late last month - during the bail hearing for the five men arrested and charged with the murders of Zenzele and Mgcini Coka - that the double murder came to light...
