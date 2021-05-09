Education

School governing bodies resist 'under-represented' teacher promotion quotas

Gauteng wants ‘under-represented’ candidates favoured

School governing body associations have slammed the Gauteng education department's decision to promote more females as principals and more males as departmental heads.



Recent recruitment and selection guidelines aimed at assisting governing bodies to select candidates for promotion reminds them of the department's employment equity targets and the decision taken by its top management "to be biased to under-represented groups". Such groups include women applying for posts as principal, African and Indian males applying for deputy principal posts and males of all races vying for posts of departmental head...