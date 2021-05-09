News

'This confirms his suspension': Ace Magashule booted from NEC virtual meeting

09 May 2021 - 00:05 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA, THABO MOKONE and KGOTHATSO MADISA

The ANC cast a defiant Ace Magashule into the political wilderness yesterday when its national executive committee (NEC) kicked him out of its virtual meeting, effectively confirming his suspension from the secretary-general position.

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and NEC member Mondli Gungubele are said to have led the charge against Magashule...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News
  3. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  4. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News
  5. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody