'This confirms his suspension': Ace Magashule booted from NEC virtual meeting

The ANC cast a defiant Ace Magashule into the political wilderness yesterday when its national executive committee (NEC) kicked him out of its virtual meeting, effectively confirming his suspension from the secretary-general position.



ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and NEC member Mondli Gungubele are said to have led the charge against Magashule...