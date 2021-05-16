Apology only the start, say women in TRESemmé hair ad case
16 May 2021 - 00:00
The TRESemmé hair advert that sparked protests at Clicks stores across SA last year was never intended to hurt or offend black women, Unilever SA and Clicks have told the Equality Court.
The companies are fighting a case launched last year by 18 women who have asked the court to declare that the advert was “offensive, unlawful, racist and demeaning to black women”...
