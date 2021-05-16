In fight against poaching, rhinos get a nuclear deterrent

The war against rhino poachers in SA has gone nuclear, with scientists devising a plan to use the technology to turn the animals’ horns into radioactive beacons.



On Thursday, Wits University nuclear scientists, along with rhino-conservation experts, launched the Rhisotope Project on an Eastern Cape game farm. The guinea pigs: two 1.5t rhinos called Igor and Denver. Two years in development, the project has seen a team of nuclear researchers, rhino conservationists and wildlife experts from around the world collaborating on how to use nuclear technology to fight poaching...