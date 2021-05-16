IN PICS | The tattoos that helped cops identify Yolanda Botes
Bloody rented room may be link to wife's gruesome murder
16 May 2021 - 00:00
Matching tattoos of her and her husband's names helped police identify Yolandi Botes, whose body was chopped up and thrown into the Vaal River in a bizarre murder that has left investigators mystified.
The 35-year-old disappeared on April 26 after travelling from George Airport to OR Tambo International Airport to visit her three children from a previous marriage...
