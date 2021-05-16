IN PICS | The tattoos that helped cops identify Yolanda Botes

Bloody rented room may be link to wife's gruesome murder

Matching tattoos of her and her husband's names helped police identify Yolandi Botes, whose body was chopped up and thrown into the Vaal River in a bizarre murder that has left investigators mystified.



The 35-year-old disappeared on April 26 after travelling from George Airport to OR Tambo International Airport to visit her three children from a previous marriage...