News

Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
16 May 2021 - 00:02

The Special Investigating Unit [SIU] has referred 66 criminal investigations of Eskom - including one against a company owned by a university friend of former CEO Matshela Koko — to the National Prosecuting Authority's corruption-busting units.

The referrals to the Investigative Directorate (ID) and Serious Commercial Crimes Unit follow years of investigations into the looting of big-build projects, including the Kusile, Medupi and Ingula power stations...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Inside a gang boss Nafiz Modack's world of fear News
  2. Nafiz Modack 'hated my husband's guts', says Kinnear's widow News
  3. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  4. Clock runs out as Clifton jewel auctioned News
  5. ANC top dogs in the line of fire News

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...