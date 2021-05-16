News

Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate

Prega Govender Journalist
16 May 2021 - 00:00

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi rejected an interview panel’s candidate for a top post and appointed a woman who did not meet the requirements for the job.

Stephina Selepe-Khubedu was appointed chief director for risk and compliance despite not having the necessary experience. She was the panel’s second preferred candiate...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Inside a gang boss Nafiz Modack's world of fear News
  2. Nafiz Modack 'hated my husband's guts', says Kinnear's widow News
  3. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  4. Clock runs out as Clifton jewel auctioned News
  5. ANC top dogs in the line of fire News

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...