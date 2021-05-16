Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate
16 May 2021 - 00:00
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi rejected an interview panel’s candidate for a top post and appointed a woman who did not meet the requirements for the job.
Stephina Selepe-Khubedu was appointed chief director for risk and compliance despite not having the necessary experience. She was the panel’s second preferred candiate...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.