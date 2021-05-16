'Shocking' markups on all purchases for Eskom's ill-fated housing project

Eskom officials facing charges of fraud and corruption are alleged to have colluded with the power utility's contractors to supply furniture, crockery and cutlery costing R22m to the now-abandoned R840m Wilge Residential Development project near Kusile power station.



One of the suppliers is alleged to have arrived in a minibus taxi to deliver some of the goods that had been ordered — and arrived with no invoice book, creating suspicion and triggering an investigation into the contract...