Oxford scam artists turn Bloemfontein principal into a fake prof
16 May 2021 - 00:00
A college principal who insists on calling herself a professor, despite not being appointed one by a recognised university, has lost a legal bid to "permanently ban" the Sunday Times from publishing a report on her controversial use of the title.
On Friday, Bloemfontein high court judge Celeste Reinders dismissed with costs an application by Marianna Phutsisi, head of Motheo TVET (Technical & Vocational Education and Training) College in Mangaung...
