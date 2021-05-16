News

Oxford scam artists turn Bloemfontein principal into a fake prof

Prega Govender Journalist
16 May 2021 - 00:00

A college principal who insists on calling herself a professor, despite not being appointed one by a recognised university, has lost a legal bid to "permanently ban" the Sunday Times from publishing a report on her controversial use of the title.

On Friday, Bloemfontein high court judge Celeste Reinders dismissed with costs an application by Marianna Phutsisi, head of Motheo TVET (Technical & Vocational Education and Training) College in Mangaung...

