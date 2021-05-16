Polyandry proposal brings politics to bedroom
16 May 2021 - 00:00
“Why are men debating our vaginas?”
That’s the question Lucinda Evans, activist, director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu Women Centre and founder of One Billion Rising, has on the proposal to recognise polyandry, which will allow South African women to be married to more than one man concurrently...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.