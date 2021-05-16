WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case
16 May 2021 - 00:00
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is expected to preside at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal challenge to the rules governing her impeachment process.
The case will begin one court day after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) meets to consider whether Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct and should face impeachment...
