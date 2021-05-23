A stink hangs in air in Mangaung, the 'City of Roses'
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Litter is piled high on every street corner. When the wind drops, a faint stench permeates the air. Raw sewage flows from broken pipes. Clean drinking water flows down the streets. Cars swerve to avoid potholes.
This is Mangaung, home to SA’s judicial capital of Bloemfontein, which is historically known as the City of Roses...
