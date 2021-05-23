Sunday Morning Assessment

Arms deal trial: Zuma claims CIA link in bid to oust prosecutor

In former president Jacob Zuma's special plea that prosecutor Billy Downer has "no title to prosecute", he says that his prosecution is political and that Downer has it in for him. French arms company Thales and Zuma face charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering.



Zuma's plea, to be made in court this week, is his latest move to put an end to the prosecution. But much of what he says has been said before: when the DA challenged the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) decision to stop his prosecution and in Zuma's application for its permanent stay. He lost both...