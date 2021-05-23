Covid-19 vaccine rollout: the hard part's still to come

While the first week of SA's vaccine rollout has been given a tentative thumbs-up, vaccinations and registrations need to be ramped up quickly, say health experts.

More than 117,000 people got the jab this week, as infections continue to soar. Some were health-care workers who had not been vaccinated during the first phase, but most were people over the age of 60.

About 155 public vaccination sites were operating this week, and 22 private sector sites.

Among some of the challenges were:

• Clinics with no generators, which could not operate during load-shedding;

• Some people having to travel long distances to vaccination sites;

• People arriving at sites without an appointment; and

• Claims that some sickly people in their 80s had not been given appointments, while healthier people in their early 60s had.