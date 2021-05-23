‘He said he saw graves of his ancestors, they were embracing him’: Lindani Myeni's widow
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Lindsay Myeni, who is preparing for legal action against Honolulu police after the death of her husband Lindani Myeni, says that in the last hours of his life he sought spiritual protection, displayed erratic behaviour and told her he had seen the graves of his ancestors.
She says she later came to realise that this had been a premonition of his death...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.