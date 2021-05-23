‘He said he saw graves of his ancestors, they were embracing him’: Lindani Myeni's widow

Lindsay Myeni, who is preparing for legal action against Honolulu police after the death of her husband Lindani Myeni, says that in the last hours of his life he sought spiritual protection, displayed erratic behaviour and told her he had seen the graves of his ancestors.



She says she later came to realise that this had been a premonition of his death...