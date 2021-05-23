It's DA vs ANC as deployment battle heads to court

The DA and ANC are due to slug it out in the high court in Johannesburg this week over the governing party's influence in the appointment of senior government officials, CEOs and boards of parastatals.



This comes after the ANC this month declined to grant the DA access to full minutes of meetings and records of decisions taken by its deployment committee dating back to January 2013, when it was chaired by then party deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, to January 2021, under current deputy president David Mabuza...