State capture

Lifestyles of rich, shameless: inquiry hears Gigaba had 'more than 200 suits'

Ex-minister's wife spills beans on Gupta pal's expensive tastes

A scorned lover with an axe to grind, or a concerned citizen eager to expose government corruption?



Either way, Norma Mngoma stirred things up at the state capture commission of inquiry this week when she revealed intimate details of her glamorous life with her now estranged husband, former minister Malusi Gigaba...