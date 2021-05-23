Mantashe says business power needs limit to avoid 'chaos'

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has told business that allowing entities to generate their own electricity beyond 10MW and sell it to back to the grid, municipalities or private users without a licence would create chaos.



Mantashe met with Business Unity SA (Busa) on Friday to discuss concerns over energy security, and to explain why the government is limiting the threshold for embedded generation projects to 10MW without the requirement for licensing. Amendments to the law were gazetted towards the end of April and are open for public comment...