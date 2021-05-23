Eskom
More Kusile kickbacks crop up
Daughter's school fees said to be picked up by Eskom vendors
23 May 2021 - 00:00
E-mails and investigative reports contained in a trove of documents detailing corruption in the Kusile power station construction project show that senior Eskom officials received a slew of apparent kickbacks - including fees paid to a top Pretoria private school.
An e-mail conversation between Eskom's former senior capital contracts manager France Hlakudi and Dianah Motlou, who was in charge of contracts at the still-incomplete mega coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, appear to show the two colluding with contractors who received billions of rands in tenders from the power utility...
